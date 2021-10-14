WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – October 14, 2021

THE WRFA ROCK AND ROLL RUNDOWN
A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to WRFA @ RegLenna.com.
THU OCT 14
- The Karl-Marks Show – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
FRI OCT 15
- Michael Hund – The Fish – Bemus Point
- The Riffriders – Grace and Abes – Westfield
- Ron Yarman – Pine Junction – Sherman
SAT OCT 16
- Cindy Haight with Sara Rafaloski – Arts on Fire Live – WRFA
- Small Town Rollers and Doug Phillips Duo – Peek’n Peak Resort – Clymer
- The Pop Rockets – Shawbucks – Jamestown
- Tim Britt – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
- Michael Gerholdt with Otherwyse – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Steel Horse – The Gin Mill – Ellicottville
- Good-Eyed Ear – The Hideaway – Steamburg
- Acoustic Jukebox and Jim Jowsey – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood
- 77 Stone – Balloons – Ellicottville
- Nights of the Living Reg: Candyman – Reg Lenna Center for the Arts – Jamestown
SUN OCT 17
- Erika & Jesse – Peek’n Peak Resort – Clymer
MON OCT 18
- Jazz Night with Razz and Friends – Chop House on Main – Jamestown
WED OCT 20
- Movies at The Reg: Dear Evan Hansen – Reg Lenna Center for the Arts – Jamestown
