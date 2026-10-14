WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – October 15, 2026

A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to wrfaprogramming@reglenna.com.

THU OCT 15

Songwriters Circle series featuring Rebecca Berlin, Jennifer Rose and Oliver Burdo – Lake Shore Center for The Arts – Westfield

Pat Hackett – Wicked Warren’s – Warren, PA

Open Jam – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown

FRI OCT 16

Benny Ernewein – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown

Down Right Dirty – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown

Slim + Red – Lakewood Rod & Gun Club – Lakewood

Tapped In – Sherman Hotel – Sherman

Rob Fisher – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Gary Howell – Five & 20 Spirits & Brewing – Westfield

Movies at The Reg: Shaun the Sheep: The Beast of Mossy Bottom – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown

SAT OCT 17

Dave Ahlquist – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown

Pat Hackett – Raven & Rune – Jamestown

Tanny Danner – Shawbucks – Jamestown

Brian Hanna – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown

Taylor Remaid – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown

Small Town Rollers – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood

OsbornNash – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

Party McFly – Sherman Hotel – Sherman

Mike Mannarino – The Cooler – Sherman

A Strange Kind of Sunshine – Bent Run Brewing – Warren, PA

The Hallow Society with Eden On Fire – Fat Daddy’s – Warren, PA

SUN OCT 18

Kris Meekins – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood

WED OCT 21