WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – October 20, 2022

A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to WRFA @ RegLenna.com.

THU OCT 20

Karate Sleepover open mic comedy – Labyrinth Press Company – Jamestown

Open Jam – The Beer Snob – Jamestown

FRI OCT 21

Gavin Paterniti – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown

Adam Gould – The Fish – Bemus Point

Tito and Vince – The Cooler Cafe – Sherman

SAT OCT 22

Refuge – Shawbucks – Jamestown

Dave Ahlquist – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown

Gabe Birkby – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood

Furious George – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood

Todd Mertens – The Fish – Bemus Point

Charity Nuse and Sara Rafaloski – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Velvet Waves – Panama Rocks Scenic Park – Panama

Hellz Bellz – Peek’n Peak Resort – Clymer

Nights of the Living Reg Double Feature featuring Poltergeist and Creepshow – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown

SUN OCT 23

Still Gettin’ By (Jerry Jeff Walker tribute) – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

MON OCT 24

Jazz Night with Razz and Friends – Chop House on Main – Jamestown

WED OCT 26