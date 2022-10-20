WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – October 20, 2022

THE WRFA ROCK AND ROLL RUNDOWN
A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to WRFA @ RegLenna.com.
THU OCT 20
- Karate Sleepover open mic comedy – Labyrinth Press Company – Jamestown
- Open Jam – The Beer Snob – Jamestown
FRI OCT 21
- Gavin Paterniti – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- Adam Gould – The Fish – Bemus Point
- Tito and Vince – The Cooler Cafe – Sherman
SAT OCT 22
- Refuge – Shawbucks – Jamestown
- Dave Ahlquist – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
- Gabe Birkby – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood
- Furious George – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
- Todd Mertens – The Fish – Bemus Point
- Charity Nuse and Sara Rafaloski – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Velvet Waves – Panama Rocks Scenic Park – Panama
- Hellz Bellz – Peek’n Peak Resort – Clymer
- Nights of the Living Reg Double Feature featuring Poltergeist and Creepshow – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown
SUN OCT 23
- Still Gettin’ By (Jerry Jeff Walker tribute) – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
MON OCT 24
- Jazz Night with Razz and Friends – Chop House on Main – Jamestown
WED OCT 26
- Bluegrass Jam – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
- Movies at The Reg: Moonage Daydream – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown
