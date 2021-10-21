WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – October 21, 2021

THE WRFA ROCK AND ROLL RUNDOWN
A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to WRFA @ RegLenna.com.
THU OCT 21
- Desecrator, The Last Reign, Dredneks and Feverhawk – Lost Recording Studio – Jamestown
FRI OCT 22
- Deep Fried and Dipped in Honey – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- Cold Lazarus – The Tap Room – Westfield
SAT OCT 23
- Cold Lazarus – Bent Run Brewery – Warren, Pa.
- Good-Eyed Ear – Falconer Moose – Falconer
- Ion Sky Unplugged – 64 on the Rocks – Fredonia
- Sing-A-Long with A Sound of Music – Reg Lenna Center for the Arts – Jamestown
MON OCT 25
- Jazz Night with Razz and Friends – Chop House on Main – Jamestown
WED OCT 27
- Movies at The Reg: The Many Saints of Newark – Reg Lenna Center for the Arts – Jamestown
