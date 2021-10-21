WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – October 21, 2021

A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to WRFA @ RegLenna.com.

THU OCT 21

Desecrator, The Last Reign, Dredneks and Feverhawk – Lost Recording Studio – Jamestown

FRI OCT 22

Deep Fried and Dipped in Honey – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown

Cold Lazarus – The Tap Room – Westfield

SAT OCT 23

Cold Lazarus – Bent Run Brewery – Warren, Pa.

Good-Eyed Ear – Falconer Moose – Falconer

Ion Sky Unplugged – 64 on the Rocks – Fredonia

Sing-A-Long with A Sound of Music – Reg Lenna Center for the Arts – Jamestown

MON OCT 25

Jazz Night with Razz and Friends – Chop House on Main – Jamestown

WED OCT 27