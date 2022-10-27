WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – October 27, 2022

THE WRFA ROCK AND ROLL RUNDOWN
A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to WRFA @ RegLenna.com.
THU OCT 27
- Arts on Fire LIVE with The Hallow Society – WRFA 107.9 FM – streaming on YouTube and Facebook
- Karl-Marks Revolution – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
- Karate Sleepover open mic comedy – Labyrinth Press Company – Jamestown
- Open Jam – The Beer Snob – Jamestown
FRI OCT 28
- Adam Gould – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- Total Chaos – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
- Rod Tucker – The Fish – Bemus Point
- Michael Gerholdt – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Kyle Gustafson – Annex 25 Art Gallery – Westfield
- Jay Baumgardner – Five & 20 Spirits & Brewing – Westfield
- Nights of the Living Reg: The Rocky Horror Picture Show (10 p.m. screening) – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown
SAT OCT 29
- Well Worn Boot and Tuesday Nite – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- Laced Up Ladies (burlesque troupe) and Grape Jelly – The Beer Snob – Jamestown
- Nick Slagle – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
- Charity Nuse and Sara Rafaloski – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- Doug Phillips Duo – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood
- Tommy Link – The Fish – Bemus Point
- Adam McKillip – Green Door Tavern – Bemus Point
- Elaina Alston – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Two for Flinching – Peek’n Peak Resort – Clymer
SUN OCT 30
- Bill Ward’s Sunday Sessions with Doug Yeomans – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
MON OCT 31
- Jazz Night with Razz and Friends – Chop House on Main – Jamestown
WED NOV 02
- Bluegrass Jam – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
