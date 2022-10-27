WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – October 27, 2022

A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to WRFA @ RegLenna.com.

THU OCT 27

Arts on Fire LIVE with The Hallow Society – WRFA 107.9 FM – streaming on YouTube and Facebook

Karl-Marks Revolution – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown

Karate Sleepover open mic comedy – Labyrinth Press Company – Jamestown

Open Jam – The Beer Snob – Jamestown

FRI OCT 28

Adam Gould – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown

Total Chaos – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown

Rod Tucker – The Fish – Bemus Point

Michael Gerholdt – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Kyle Gustafson – Annex 25 Art Gallery – Westfield

Jay Baumgardner – Five & 20 Spirits & Brewing – Westfield

Nights of the Living Reg: The Rocky Horror Picture Show (10 p.m. screening) – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown

SAT OCT 29

Well Worn Boot and Tuesday Nite – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown

Laced Up Ladies (burlesque troupe) and Grape Jelly – The Beer Snob – Jamestown

Nick Slagle – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood

Charity Nuse and Sara Rafaloski – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

Doug Phillips Duo – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood

Tommy Link – The Fish – Bemus Point

Adam McKillip – Green Door Tavern – Bemus Point

Elaina Alston – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Two for Flinching – Peek’n Peak Resort – Clymer

SUN OCT 30

Bill Ward’s Sunday Sessions with Doug Yeomans – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

MON OCT 31

Jazz Night with Razz and Friends – Chop House on Main – Jamestown

WED NOV 02