WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – October 28, 2021

THE WRFA ROCK AND ROLL RUNDOWN
A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to WRFA @ RegLenna.com.
THU OCT 28
- The Karl-Marks Show – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
- Meet the Bacons – The Gin Mill – Ellicottville
FRI OCT 29
- Adam McKillip – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Hanna and Horton (pre-Halloween party) – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- Trip the Deuce with Cold Lazarus (Halloween party) – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- The Rocky Horror Picture Show – Reg Lenna Center for the Arts – Jamestown
SAT OCT 30
- Fresh Buns New Meat – Sneakers Bar – Jamestown
- Doug Phillips Duo – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood
- Tyler Smilo – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Stand-Up Comedy – 4 Below’s Second Floor Venue – Jamestown
- Twisted Lid – Bistro 210 – Clymer
- The Kitchen – Balloons – Ellicottville
- Jimmy Pirate – 21 Brix Winery – Portland
- DJ Jim Blomquist (Halloween dance party) – Forte the Restaurant – Jamestown
- DJ Payne (Halloween costume and dance party) – Cockaigne Ski Club – Cherry Creek
- Backlog (Halloween party) – Warren Legion – Warren, Pa.
MON NOV 01
- Jazz Night with Razz and Friends – Chop House on Main – Jamestown
WED NOV 03
- Movies at The Reg: The Card Counter – Reg Lenna Center for the Arts – Jamestown
Leave a Reply