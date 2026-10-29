WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – October 29, 2026

A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to wrfaprogramming@reglenna.com.

THU OCT 29

Open Jam – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown

Brian Chase – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown

Jerod Eggleston – Warren Moose Lodge – Warren, PA

FRI OCT 30

The Rocky Horror Picture Show – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown

Still Grinnin – The Wine Cellar – Jamstown

Dan Douglas Band – Raven & Rune – Jamestown

Campfire Junkie – 2 Gingers Inn – Jamestown

Total Chaos – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown

Small Town Rollers – Lakewood Rod & Gun Club – Lakewood

Ion Sky – The Grandview of Ellington – Ellington

Backlog – Warren American Legion – Warren, PA

aKoostikly Challenged – Bent Run Brewing Company – Warren, PA

Jesse James Weston – Five & 20 Spirits & Brewing – Westfield

SAT OCT 31

Mister Green, Stereo Death and Feverhawk – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown

The Freeze – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown

Brian Hanna – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood

We Speak Canadian – Randolph Brewing Company – Randolph

Johnny Bauer Duo – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Smokin’ 45 – Fat Daddy’s – Warren, PA

Backwater Blues – Warren Moose Club – Warren, PA

Backlog – Warren Eagles Club – Warren, PA

Night Shift – Sherman Hotel – Sherman

SUN NOV 01

Tyler McClain – Busti Tap House – Busti

WED NOV 04