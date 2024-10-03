WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – October 3, 2024

A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to wrfaprogramming@reglenna.com.

THU OCT 03

Dean Wells – Wicked Warren’s – Warren, PA

FRI OCT 04

Adam Gould – Brazil Lounge – Jamestown

Backlog – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown

The Highlife – Lakewood Rod & Gun Club – Lakewood

Adam McKillip – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

The Mahaffey Brothers – Bent Run Brewing – Warren, PA

Movies at The Reg: Shaun of the Dead – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown

SAT OCT 05

Backlog – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown

Happy Days – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown

Derek & Angel – Busti Tap House – Busti

Charity Nuse and Jeremy Bunce – Mable Roads & Ryders Cup Coffee – Lakewood

Captain Tom Trio – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

Living Room Jam Band – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Hyde & Seek – Sherman Hotel – Sherman

Travis Happoldt – The Cooler – Sherman

Echoes on Water – Bent Run Brewing – Warren, PA

SUN OCT 06

Brian Chase – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg

WED OCT 09