WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – October 5, 2023

A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to WRFA @ RegLenna.com.

THU OCT 05

Darkwater Duo – Balloons – Ellicottville

FRI OCT 06

Bill Ward (John Prine tribute) – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown

Smilo & The Ghost with Matt Texter – The Beer Snob – Jamestown

Dual Identity – Lakewood Rod & Gun Club – Lakewood

Ion Sky Trio unplugged – Buddy Brewster’s – Lakewood

Porcelain Busdrivers – Balloons – Ellicottville

SAT OCT 07

Happy Days – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown

Erika & Jesse – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood

Danny and the Daddios – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood

Lenny Sales – The Cooler – Sherman

Ion Sky – The Trillium Lodge – Cherry Creek

The Hootz – MJ’s Tavern – Randolph

We Speak Canadian – Balloons – Ellicottville

Movies at The Reg: Oppenheimer – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown

SUN OCT 08

Brianna Blankenship – Balloons – Ellicottville

MON OCT 09

Jazz Night with Razz and Friends – Chop House on Main – Jamestown

WED OCT 11