WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – October 5, 2023

THE WRFA ROCK AND ROLL RUNDOWN
A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to WRFA @ RegLenna.com.
THU OCT 05
- Darkwater Duo – Balloons – Ellicottville
FRI OCT 06
- Bill Ward (John Prine tribute) – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- Smilo & The Ghost with Matt Texter – The Beer Snob – Jamestown
- Dual Identity – Lakewood Rod & Gun Club – Lakewood
- Ion Sky Trio unplugged – Buddy Brewster’s – Lakewood
- Porcelain Busdrivers – Balloons – Ellicottville
SAT OCT 07
- Happy Days – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
- Erika & Jesse – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
- Danny and the Daddios – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood
- Lenny Sales – The Cooler – Sherman
- Ion Sky – The Trillium Lodge – Cherry Creek
- The Hootz – MJ’s Tavern – Randolph
- We Speak Canadian – Balloons – Ellicottville
- Movies at The Reg: Oppenheimer – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown
SUN OCT 08
- Brianna Blankenship – Balloons – Ellicottville
MON OCT 09
- Jazz Night with Razz and Friends – Chop House on Main – Jamestown
WED OCT 11
- Derek Davis – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
- Bluegrass Jam – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
- Movies at The Reg: Barbie – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown
