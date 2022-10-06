WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – October 6, 2022

A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to WRFA @ RegLenna.com.

FRI OCT 07

Bill Ward – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown

Public Water Supply – The Beer Snob – Jamestown

Adam McKillip – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Pendleton Station – Peek’n Peak Resort – Clymer

SAT OCT 08

Backlog – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown

Mojo Dogs – Sneakers Bar – Jamestown

John Cross Band – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood

SON – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood

Tyler Smilo and Dom DeCecco – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Fall Fest featuring music by Erika & Jesse and Small Town Rollers – Peek’n Peak Resort – Clymer

SUN OCT 09

Bill Ward’s Sunday Sessions – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Sweet Jane Band – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg

Fall Fest featuring music by Krossbones, Crush and Brown Dog Acoustics – Peek’n Peak Resort – Clymer

MON OCT 10

Jazz Night with Razz and Friends – Chop House on Main – Jamestown

WED OCT 12