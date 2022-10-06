WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – October 6, 2022

THE WRFA ROCK AND ROLL RUNDOWN

A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to WRFA @ RegLenna.com.

FRI OCT 07

  • Bill Ward – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown
  • Public Water Supply – The Beer Snob – Jamestown
  • Adam McKillip – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
  • Pendleton Station – Peek’n Peak Resort – Clymer

SAT OCT 08

  • Backlog – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown
  • Mojo Dogs – Sneakers Bar – Jamestown
  • John Cross Band – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
  • SON – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood
  • Tyler Smilo and Dom DeCecco – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
  • Fall Fest featuring music by Erika & Jesse and Small Town Rollers – Peek’n Peak Resort – Clymer

SUN OCT 09

  • Bill Ward’s Sunday Sessions – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
  • Sweet Jane Band – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg
  • Fall Fest featuring music by Krossbones, Crush and Brown Dog Acoustics – Peek’n Peak Resort – Clymer

MON OCT 10

  • Jazz Night with Razz and Friends – Chop House on Main – Jamestown

WED OCT 12

  • Bluegrass Jam – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
  • Movies at The Reg: Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul. – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown

