WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – October 8, 2026

THE WRFA ROCK AND ROLL RUNDOWN
A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to wrfaprogramming@reglenna.com.
THU OCT 08
- Open Mic – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- Decide Today/Baseck/STCLVR/Succulent & Sinister/Eternal Creatrues – Secret Undisclosed Location – Jamestown
- The Karl-Marks Revolution – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
- Jerod Eggleston – Wicked Warren’s – Warren, PA
- Johnny Smooth Duo – Warren Moose Lodge – Warren, PA
FRI OCT 09
- Logan Alexander and Laura “The Landshark” Ferraro – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- Campfire Junkie – 2 Gingers Inn – Jamestown
- Jerod Eggleston – Buddy Brewster’s – Lakewood
- Shani Bills – Five & 20 Spirits & Brewing – Westfield
- Angel Busch – Annex 25 – Westfield
- Porcelain Busdrivers – Balloons – Ellicottville
SAT OCT 10
- SON – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- The Freeze – Raven & Rune – Jamestown
- Spoiled Leftovers – Shawbucks – Jamestown
- Smokin’ 45 – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
- aKoostikly Challenged Trio – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
- Derek Davis and Luke Swanson – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood
- Jeff Fetterman acoustic – Sherman Hotel – Sherman
- Jerod Eggleston – The Cooler – Sherman
- Derek Davis Duo – Bent Run Brewing Company – Warren, PA
- The Tradesmen, Lords of the Highway, Ralphie’s Gone Blind – Lakeside Golf Course – Ripley
- The Funkensteins/Nashville North/Grosh/Seismic Urge/The West Ends – Balloons – Ellicottville
SUN OCT 11
- Sing-a-Long-a: The Final Showman – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown
- Pat Harrington Trio – Balloons – Ellicottville
TUE OCT 13
- Memory Cafe: Upcycle Fall Fall Craft with Heather Felton – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown
WED OCT 14
- Bluegrass Jam – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
- KGB – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg
- Movies at The Reg: Union County – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown
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