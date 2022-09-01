WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – September 1, 2022

THE WRFA ROCK AND ROLL RUNDOWN
A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to WRFA @ RegLenna.com.
THU SEP 01
- Karl/Marks Revolution – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
- Community Drum Circle – Bemus Point Village Park – Bemus Point
- Jazz Crossing – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
FRI SEP 02
- Beyond the Blue IV featuring: John Welton and the Awakening, The Honey Smugglers, Archimedes and St. Vith – Heron Farm and Event Center – Sherman
- Bill Ward – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- Qwister – The Fish – Bemus Point
- OsbornNash – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
SAT SEP 03
- Beyond the Blue IV featuring: Pokey LaFarge, Eric Brewer, Dead Alliance Buffalo, GNU Speedway, Deep Fried and Dipped in Honey, Thee Ukuladz, Painted Birds, Vincent Ban Jogh, Dr. Bacon and Bill Ward – Heron Farm and Event Center – Sherman
- Sweet Jane Band – J. Willy’s Que and Cream – Jamestown
- Dark Horse Run – Celoron Legion – Jamestown
- Darkwater Duo and Company – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood
- Jay McDonnell Trio – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
- Only Humen – Bemus Point Golf Club & Tap House/The Fish – Bemus Point
- Midnight Kings – The Fish – Bemus Point
- Maybee Blues – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg
- Black Widow – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Rankin and Schell – Peek’n Peak Resort – Clymer
SUN SEP 04
- Beyond the Blue IV featuring: Smilo and the Ghost, The Audience, Universal Funk Order, Ryan Montbleau Band, The Town Pants and Dr. Bacon – Heron Farm and Event Center – Sherman
- Smokehouse – Bergman Park – Jamestown
- Pearl City Jazz – Bergman Park – Jamestown
- John Cross – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
- Bill Ward and John Cross – The Fish – Bemus Point
- Michael Gerholdt and Sixpence – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- JB Martin and Smokin Dog – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg
- Backlog – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg
- Brown Dog Acoustics – Peek’n Peak Resort – Clymer
MON SEP 05
- Jazz Night with Razz and Friends – Chop House on Main – Jamestown
- Robin and the Rubes – The Fish – Bemus Point
WED SEP 07
- Bluegrass Jam – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
- The Assembly – Roger Tory Peterson Institute – Jamestown
- Movies at The Reg: Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown
