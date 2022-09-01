WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – September 1, 2022

A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to WRFA @ RegLenna.com.

THU SEP 01

Karl/Marks Revolution – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown

Community Drum Circle – Bemus Point Village Park – Bemus Point

Jazz Crossing – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

FRI SEP 02

Beyond the Blue IV featuring: John Welton and the Awakening, The Honey Smugglers, Archimedes and St. Vith – Heron Farm and Event Center – Sherman

Bill Ward – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown

Qwister – The Fish – Bemus Point

OsbornNash – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

SAT SEP 03

Beyond the Blue IV featuring: Pokey LaFarge, Eric Brewer, Dead Alliance Buffalo, GNU Speedway, Deep Fried and Dipped in Honey, Thee Ukuladz, Painted Birds, Vincent Ban Jogh, Dr. Bacon and Bill Ward – Heron Farm and Event Center – Sherman

Sweet Jane Band – J. Willy’s Que and Cream – Jamestown

Dark Horse Run – Celoron Legion – Jamestown

Darkwater Duo and Company – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood

Jay McDonnell Trio – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood

Only Humen – Bemus Point Golf Club & Tap House/The Fish – Bemus Point

Midnight Kings – The Fish – Bemus Point

Maybee Blues – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg

Black Widow – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Rankin and Schell – Peek’n Peak Resort – Clymer

SUN SEP 04

Beyond the Blue IV featuring: Smilo and the Ghost, The Audience, Universal Funk Order, Ryan Montbleau Band, The Town Pants and Dr. Bacon – Heron Farm and Event Center – Sherman

Smokehouse – Bergman Park – Jamestown

Pearl City Jazz – Bergman Park – Jamestown

John Cross – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood

Bill Ward and John Cross – The Fish – Bemus Point

Michael Gerholdt and Sixpence – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

JB Martin and Smokin Dog – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg

Backlog – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg

Brown Dog Acoustics – Peek’n Peak Resort – Clymer

MON SEP 05

Jazz Night with Razz and Friends – Chop House on Main – Jamestown

Robin and the Rubes – The Fish – Bemus Point

WED SEP 07