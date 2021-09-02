WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – September 2, 2021

THE WRFA ROCK AND ROLL RUNDOWN
A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to WRFA @ RegLenna.com.
THU SEP 02
- The Karl/Marks Show – The Goodtime Saloon – Jamestown
- Jazz Night – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Bill Ward – The Fish – Bemus Point
FRI SEP 03
- The Heron Summer Series: Funktional Flow and Cold Lazarus – The Heron Farm and Events Center – Sherman
- Bill Ward – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- The Rambling Rustlers – The Triangle – Randolph
- The Riff Riders – The Empty Pint – Lakewood
- Derek Davis Trio – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- The Knight Crew – The Fish – Bemus Point
SAT SEP 04
- The Heron Summer Series: Smackdab (reunion show) and Plastic Nebraska – The Heron Farm and Events Center – Sherman
- OsbornNash – Southern Tier Distilling – Lakewood
- New Wave Nation – The Village Casino – Bemus Point
- Lenny Sales – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Bill Ward – Chautauqua Belle at McCrea Point – Jamestown
- Lucky Is The Lion – The Empty Pint – Lakewood
- Katie and Jesse – Alexanders – Findley Lake
- Shadows of the ‘60s (Pops Labor Day show) – Chautauqua Lake Pops Floating Stage – Mayville
- Rick Magee and the Roadhouse Rockers – Peek’n Peak Resort – Clymer
- Duke Sherman Band, Ron Yarman Band, Juvenile Characteristics – Our Own Candle Company – Findley Lake
- Only Humen Band – Bemus Point Golf Club & Tap House – Bemus Point
SUN SEP 05
- Porcelain Busdrivers – Village Casino – Bemus Point
- Sean Patrick McGraw – Lakeview Hotel – Mayville
- Buttermilk Falls Gang – Five & 20 Spirits & Brewing – Westfield
- Lucky Dog Band – The Empty Pint – Lakewood
- Gabe Stillman Band, Mike Brown – Our Own Candle Company – Findley Lake
- Bill Ward – Chautauqua Belle at McCrea Point – Jamestown
- OsbornNash – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Key West Express – Southern Tier Brewing Co – Lakewood
MON SEP 06
- Acoustics by Denny and Heather – Alexander’s – Findley Lake
WED SEP 08
- Movies at The Reg: The Green Knight – Reg Lenna Center for the Arts – Jamestown
