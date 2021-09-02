WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – September 2, 2021

A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to WRFA @ RegLenna.com.

THU SEP 02

The Karl/Marks Show – The Goodtime Saloon – Jamestown

Jazz Night – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Bill Ward – The Fish – Bemus Point

FRI SEP 03

The Heron Summer Series: Funktional Flow and Cold Lazarus – The Heron Farm and Events Center – Sherman

Bill Ward – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown

The Rambling Rustlers – The Triangle – Randolph

The Riff Riders – The Empty Pint – Lakewood

Derek Davis Trio – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

The Knight Crew – The Fish – Bemus Point

SAT SEP 04

The Heron Summer Series: Smackdab (reunion show) and Plastic Nebraska – The Heron Farm and Events Center – Sherman

OsbornNash – Southern Tier Distilling – Lakewood

New Wave Nation – The Village Casino – Bemus Point

Lenny Sales – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Bill Ward – Chautauqua Belle at McCrea Point – Jamestown

Lucky Is The Lion – The Empty Pint – Lakewood

Katie and Jesse – Alexanders – Findley Lake

Shadows of the ‘60s (Pops Labor Day show) – Chautauqua Lake Pops Floating Stage – Mayville

Rick Magee and the Roadhouse Rockers – Peek’n Peak Resort – Clymer

Duke Sherman Band, Ron Yarman Band, Juvenile Characteristics – Our Own Candle Company – Findley Lake

Only Humen Band – Bemus Point Golf Club & Tap House – Bemus Point

SUN SEP 05

Porcelain Busdrivers – Village Casino – Bemus Point

Sean Patrick McGraw – Lakeview Hotel – Mayville

Buttermilk Falls Gang – Five & 20 Spirits & Brewing – Westfield

Lucky Dog Band – The Empty Pint – Lakewood

Gabe Stillman Band, Mike Brown – Our Own Candle Company – Findley Lake

Bill Ward – Chautauqua Belle at McCrea Point – Jamestown

OsbornNash – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Key West Express – Southern Tier Brewing Co – Lakewood

MON SEP 06

Acoustics by Denny and Heather – Alexander’s – Findley Lake

WED SEP 08