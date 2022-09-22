WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – September 22, 2022

THE WRFA ROCK AND ROLL RUNDOWN
A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to WRFA @ RegLenna.com.
FRI SEP 23
- Desecrator with Hot at Bats and Morganthus – The Beer Snob – Jamestown
- Tyler Smilo and Dom DeCecco – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood
- Go For Broke – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- Dean Wells – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
SAT SEP 24
- Deep Fried and Dipped in Honey – Downtown Jamestown Farmers Market – Jamestown
- Lords of the Highway and Laced Up Ladies – The Beer Snob – Jamestown
- Afraid of Human – Shawbucks – Jamestown
- Pumkingfest with music by Joe Thompson, Smilo & The Ghost and The Probables – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- Joe Quick – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
- Six Year Stretch – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood
- Porcelain Busdrivers – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood
- Hot Apple Pie Band – Peek’n Peak Resort – Clymer
- Movies at The Reg: Where the Crawdads Sing – Reg Lenna Center for the Arts – Jamestown
SUN SEP 25
- Doug and Amanda – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
- Big Inlet Big Band – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Furious George – 21 Brix Winery – Portland
MON SEP 26
- Jazz Night with Razz and Friends – Chop House on Main – Jamestown
TUE SEP 27
- Bill Ward – Andriaccio’s Restaurant – Mayville
