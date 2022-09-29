WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – September 29, 2022

A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to WRFA @ RegLenna.com.

THU SEP 29

Open Jam – The Beer Snob – Jamestown

Karl-Marks Revolution – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown

FRI SEP 30

Smokin’ 45 – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

Elaina Alston – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

SAT OCT 01

The Town Pants and Deep Fried and Dipped in Honey – The Spire Theater – Jamestown

Midnight Smoke with Velvet Waves- The Beer Snob – Jamestown

1980 Something – Shawbucks – Jamestown

Donnie and the Irish Band (Oktoberfest) – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

Ion Sky unplugged – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood

Jay McDonnell Trio – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood

Mark Mincarelli – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Ralph Chamberlain Band – Peek’n Peak Resort – Clymer

Nights of the Living Reg: Nope – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown

SUN OCT 02

Bill Ward’s Sunday Sessions with Sarah James – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

MON OCT 03

Jazz Night with Razz and Friends – Chop House on Main – Jamestown

WED OCT 05