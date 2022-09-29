WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – September 29, 2022

THE WRFA ROCK AND ROLL RUNDOWN
A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to WRFA @ RegLenna.com.
THU SEP 29
- Open Jam – The Beer Snob – Jamestown
- Karl-Marks Revolution – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
FRI SEP 30
- Smokin’ 45 – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- Elaina Alston – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
SAT OCT 01
- The Town Pants and Deep Fried and Dipped in Honey – The Spire Theater – Jamestown
- Midnight Smoke with Velvet Waves- The Beer Snob – Jamestown
- 1980 Something – Shawbucks – Jamestown
- Donnie and the Irish Band (Oktoberfest) – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- Ion Sky unplugged – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood
- Jay McDonnell Trio – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
- Mark Mincarelli – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Ralph Chamberlain Band – Peek’n Peak Resort – Clymer
- Nights of the Living Reg: Nope – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown
SUN OCT 02
- Bill Ward’s Sunday Sessions with Sarah James – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
MON OCT 03
- Jazz Night with Razz and Friends – Chop House on Main – Jamestown
WED OCT 05
- Bluegrass Jam – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
- Movies at The Reg: Mack and Rita – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown
