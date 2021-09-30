WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – September 30, 2021

THE WRFA ROCK AND ROLL RUNDOWN
A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to WRFA @ RegLenna.com.
FRI OCT 01
- Deep Fried and Dipped in Honey – Audubon Community Nature Center – Jamestown
- OsbornNash – Annex 25 Art Gallery – Westfield
SAT OCT 02
- Ken & Mandy – Reg Lenna Center for the Arts (Arts on Fire LIVE series) – Jamestown
- Nick Slagle – Jamestown Public Market – Jamestown
- The Mulligans – The Empty Pint – Lakewood
- Qwister – 4 Below Haggy’s Bar and Grill – Jamestown
- Iron Lace – Cockaigne Ski Resort – Cherry Creek
- Ion Sky Unplugged – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Jamestown
- The Growlers – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- EagleZ (Eagles tribute band) – Celoron Legion – Celoron
- Movies at The Reg: On Broadway – Reg Lenna Center for the Arts – Jamestown
SUN OCT 03
- Ten Minutes and Counting – 21 Brix Winery – Portland
MON OCT 04
- Jazz Night with Razz and Friends – Chop House on Main – Jamestown
WED OCT 06
- Movies at The Reg: Together – Reg Lenna Center for the Arts – Jamestown
