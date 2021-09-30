WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – September 30, 2021

A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to WRFA @ RegLenna.com.

FRI OCT 01

Deep Fried and Dipped in Honey – Audubon Community Nature Center – Jamestown

OsbornNash – Annex 25 Art Gallery – Westfield

SAT OCT 02

Ken & Mandy – Reg Lenna Center for the Arts (Arts on Fire LIVE series) – Jamestown

Nick Slagle – Jamestown Public Market – Jamestown

The Mulligans – The Empty Pint – Lakewood

Qwister – 4 Below Haggy’s Bar and Grill – Jamestown

Iron Lace – Cockaigne Ski Resort – Cherry Creek

Ion Sky Unplugged – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Jamestown

The Growlers – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

EagleZ (Eagles tribute band) – Celoron Legion – Celoron

Movies at The Reg: On Broadway – Reg Lenna Center for the Arts – Jamestown

SUN OCT 03

Ten Minutes and Counting – 21 Brix Winery – Portland

MON OCT 04

Jazz Night with Razz and Friends – Chop House on Main – Jamestown

WED OCT 06