WRFA to Host Community Input Session on Tuesday, August 22 at 6:30 p.m.

JAMESTOWN, NY (Aug. 10, 2023) – Jamestown’s Low Power, non-commercial radio station will be undergoing changes in the coming months and is seeking the public help in planning for the future.

WRFA-LP (licensed to Reg Lenna Center for the Arts) first went on the air in 2004 and since 2009, the station has been funded in part by a Community Service Grant (CSG) from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB). However, due to a change in the CPB grant formula, WRFA is no longer qualified to receive the annual CSG funding.

As a result of losing its status as a CPB-funded radio station, WRFA is undergoing a strategic plan to help find a path forward and is seeking input from community stakeholders. Part of that process involves an online survey that can be found at our website. But in addition, WRFA will be hosting a Stakeholder Input Meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 22 that will be open to the public.

“If you are a future, current or past underwriter, funder, contributor, listener, website visitor, follower on social media, or just someone in Jamestown who understands the value of noncommercial, locally owned and operated community radio – you are invited!” explained Jason Sample, WRFA station manager.

As part of the input meeting, Sample will give a brief history of the radio station and provide an outline of the current programming being offered by the radio station. The meeting will also offer details on potential future programming, based on the results of the online Community Survey.

“Besides providing information to attendees, we also want to hear from, and have a conversation with, anyone in attendance who wants to share their thoughts about how WRFA can continue to serve the community in 2024 and beyond,” Sample said.

WRFA’s Community Input Meeting will take place on Tuesday, Aug. 22 starting atb in the Reg Lenna’s Multimedia Studio. It is open to the general public.

For more information, visit the station website, email WRFA@RegLenna.com, or call 716-664-2465 ext. 209.

ABOUT: WRFA is a noncommercial, listener supported, low power FM radio station licensed to the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts. WRFA provides a wide variety of arts-related and public affairs style programming over its airwaves, along with an assortment of other local programs produced by staff and volunteers, including a daily newscast, a weekly public affairs program, local music programming, local A&E features, an eclectic assortment of music shows, and much more. As a radio station licensed to a 501 (c) (3) not-for-profit organization, all financial donations/contributions made to WRFA are 100% tax deductible.