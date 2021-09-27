WRFA’s Arts on Fire LIVE Premieres Oct. 2 with Ken & Mandy

JAMESTOWN – WRFA will present a series of live musical performances on select Saturday Nights this fall with the return of Arts on Fire LIVE.

On Saturday night, Oct. 2, WRFA will welcome Ken & Mandy to the Reg Lenna Multimedia Studios for a special live broadcast performance.

Ken Hardley and Mandy Andrews are a unique musical duo, to say the least. As a singer- songwriter, Hardley’s presence as an entertainer, storyteller, and musician will draw you in as few performers can. Long-time WRFA listeners know Ken for being the host and driving force of the popular Rolling Hills Radio and Woodsongs Coffeehouse Radio Hour programs that were broadcast on WRFA. As a classically trained cellist, Andrews brings an unusual, spellbinding atmosphere to Hardley’s music. She provides compelling counter- melodies, delicate textures, as well as beauty that skates and weaves. There’s no description that fully captures the ambiance this pair creates. You have to experience it to understand it.

The performance will be broadcast live at 8 p.m. on 107.9 FM and also video streamed live on the WRFA Youtube Channel and Facebook page.

ABOUT AOF LIVE:

Arts On Fire LIVE brings you the very best of Chautauqua County’s local artists via a live, in-studio performance! For five Saturdays in the Fall 2021, we’ll bring you a new live session featuring well-established acts, spanning styles and genres! There is no in-studio audience. Instead, listeners and viewers are encouraged to tune in to the performance live as it happens, or podcast/stream the show afterward. The program will not only be broadcast live, but also replayed the following week during our regular Arts on Fire time slot – Fridays at 5 p.m. on WRFA!

The show is produced and broadcast by WRFA-LP 107.9 FM, Kranky Plate Productions, and the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.

All Arts on Fire LIVE performances for 2021 are made possible in part by support from the United Arts Appeal of Chautauqua County Projects Pool Grants Program and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting’s American Rescue Plan Act Stabilization Grant.