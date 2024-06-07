WRFA’s Great American Picnic To Celebrate 20 Years of Being On The Air

WRFA will celebrate 20 years of being on the air with the annual Great American Picnic at Southern Tier Brewing Company.

The radio station’s annual summer fundraiser will take place Sunday, June 9 from noon to 4:00 p.m. at STBC’s Empty Pint in Lakewood and will feature live music, food, and Southern Tier Brewing beverages.

The theme for this year’s fundraiser is “20 Years of WRFA” – celebrating music from 2004 to 2024.

Musical acts include:

12:00-12:30 Bill Ward

12:45 -1:15 Sixpence

1:30 – 2:05 Circuit Aura

2:20- 2:55 The Assembly

3:10-3:45 Tempus

Tickets are $20 ticket and includes two complimentary STBC beers. Attendees under 21 get in for free.

Hot Dogs will also be sold and there will also be a 50/50 raffle.

All proceeds will toward the operations of WRFA.

The event is made possible through the generous support of Southern Tier Brewing Company, Southern Chautauqua Federal Credit Union, Save-A-Lot Foods, and the wonderful local musicians who volunteer their time for the performance.

To buy tickets, call the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts box office at (716) 484-7070, buy online at www.RegLenna.com, or buy at the door.