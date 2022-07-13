WRFA’s ‘I Remember’ Oral History Project Comes to Bemus Point Saturday

WRFA will be in Bemus Point this Saturday to hear residents’ first-hand accounts of our area’s local history as part of the “I Remember” oral history project.

The Saturday, July 16 interview sessions will take place from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Interview topics will include:

– Memories of Chautauqua Lake: Beaches, Boating, Communities, etc.

– The Construction of I-86 and the Chautauqua Lake Veterans Memorial Bridge

– Boat Races on Chautauqua Lake

– Chautauqua County Music Venues & Musicians: Part 1

– Bill Clinton’s Visit to Chautauqua County (and other Presidents / Vice Presidents)

Pre-registration for those who want to participate is required. Participants may sign up for a 20-minute interview session at the Bemus Historical Society located at 13 Alburtus Avenue in Bemus Point.

You also may register by emailing WRFA@RegLenna.com with “I Remember” in the subject line or calling 716.664.2465 ext. 209.

More Information about the project can be found at www.WRFALP.com/IRemember.

The “I Remember” oral history project focuses on local residents who want to serve as primary sources on a variety of historical topics from the Jamestown and Chautauqua Region. The residents will be interviewed and portions of those interviews will then run in a series of audio and video programs that will be broadcast on the local airwaves and also streamed online, starting in September 2022.

Funded through a Community Action Grant from the Chautauqua Region Community Foundation, as well as from additional funding from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, the “I Remember” project has a goal of interviewing at least 100 different individuals and providing 25 hours of audio and video programming in its first year.

All unedited interviews will also be transcribed and donated to the Chautauqua County Historical Society and the Fenton History Center for their archives