Write-In Candidate Wins Seat on Southwestern School Board

A write-in candidate has been elected to the Southwestern Central School board of education.

Voters returned Elizabeth Laczi and Michael Carothers to the school board and added Josh Gesing, who was a write-in candidate. Their three-year term begins July 1, 2024 and ends June 30, 2027. Laczi received the highest number of votes and will, thus, begin serving her term today.

Three candidates who ran as a group, Ramon Corder, Carolyn Wynham, and Randy Elf were unsuccessful in their attempt to unseat the two incumbents and fill the vacant seat.

The vote totals for the Southwestern School Board are as follows:

▪️Elizabeth Laczi 436

▪️Michael Carothers 398

▪️Write-in Candidate: Josh Gesing 283

▪️Carol Wynham 194

▪️Randy Elf 170

▪️Ramon Corder 159

Voters also passed the district’s budget as well as a proposition to purchase three school buses, and a proposition to collect a separate library tax to support the Hazeltine Public Library and Lakewood Memorial Library.