YWCA Jamestown Hosting 2nd Annual Coldest Night Of The Year

The YWCA Jamestown is hosting the Coldest Night of the Year event on Saturday, February 24.

YWCA Jamestown Executive Director Amanda Gesing said the event is a peer-to-peer fundraiser, “So, essentially what we do is recruit individuals to join teams and then ask their neighbors, friends, co-workers to sponsor them in the walk. And the walk is a 2k or a 5k depending on their preference. And then at the end we’re going to gather for some community and celebration.”

Gesing said the walk is to help those who are homeless or feed the hungry, “So, the YWCA Jamestown is participating to provide Transitional and Supportive Housing for homeless women with children, or single women, or individuals who are at risk of becoming homeless.”

Last year, CNOY raised over $11,000 for YWCA Jamestown’s Transitions Program. This year the goal is to raise $25,000.

Check in time for the walk is 4:00 p.m. at the YWCA on 401 North Main Street in Jamestown. The walk then begins at 5:00 p.m.

Following the walk, soup and hot beverages donated by local businesses will be provided at the Winter Garden Plaza on North Main Street.

To register for the walk, visit cnoy.com/location/jamestown. To donate online, visit ywcajamestown.com