YWCA Jamestown’s Colden Night Of The Year Set For Feb. 28

The YWCA Jamestown will be participating in the Coldest Night of the Year event on Saturday, February 28.

The family-friendly walk supports the YWCA Jamestown’s Empower Her Housing Program which provides transitional housing and housing navigation for local folks experiencing hurt, hunger and homelessness.

Each February, thousands of people across the country step outside their comfort zone to show compassion and solidarity with those who are struggling in the cold.

Everyone is invited to take part in the event by registering for the walk and creating a fundraising page.

The check in for the walk will begin at 4:00 p.m. at the YWCA Jamestown offices at 401 North Main Street. The walk begins at 5:00 p.m. and includes a 2KM or 5KM route around downtown Jamestown.

The walk will wrap up at the Wintergarden Plaza where there will be refreshments and music.

To register, visit https://cnoy.com/location/jamestown

For additional information, visit https://www.ywcajamestown.com/cnoy-2026

