18 New COVID-19 Cases Reported Over Weekend

MAYVILLE – There were 18 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Chautauqua County over the weekend.

Those cases between Saturday and Sunday are on top of the 13 new cases reported on Friday. As of Friday, there were 143 active cases of COVID-19 in the county. That’s a drop of 10 cases compared to Thursday. The county doesn’t provide a total number of active cases during the weekend.

A complete COVID-19 update from the county is expected later in the day on Monday.

Meanwhile, the positivity rate for all of Western New York continues to climb.

According to state health officials, the rate was 3.3% on Thursday, 4.3% on Friday, and 4.8% on Saturday, marking the region as having the highest positivity rate out of any of the ten regions across the state.

The positive testing rate for Saturday in all focus areas under the state’s micro-cluster strategy is 3.72%, and outside the focus zone areas is 2.23%.