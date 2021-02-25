WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

Application Deadline for Enhanced STAR Exemption is Mach 1

JAMESTOWN – The Exemption Application Deadline for the enhanced STAR Exemption is March 1.

Jamestown mayor Eddie Sundquist’s office is reminding residents that if you are a NYS resident and own your own home, you may be eligible for an Enhanced Star exemption through your local assessor’s office if you already have a Basic STAR exemption.

You need to be turning 65 within 2021, but residents must apply for the exemption before March 1, 2021. The income limit is $90,550. The potential savings is another $600.00 starting with your school tax bill.

For more information, please call the City Assessor’s Office at (716) 483-7510

