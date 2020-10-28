Board of Elections Reports 23% Voter Turnout Through Monday, Oct. 26

MAYVILLE – The Chautauqua County Board of Elections is reporting 23% of the expected voter turnout for 2020 have already voted, either through early voting or by absentee ballot.

The number only involves counting votes and absentees that had been received through the end of the day, Monday.

Early Voting Ballot Totals for the past three days include:

Saturday – 1372

Sunday – 1191

Monday – 4480

There’s also been 8433 absentee ballots returned.

The combined total for Early Voting or Absentee ballots returned is 12,913 – accounting for 23% of the expected voter turnout for this year in the county.

Early voting continues at three locations this week in the county, including the Chautauqua Mall in Lakewood.

FOr more information visit www.VoteChautauqua.com.