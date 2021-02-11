Brickman Supports Reg Lenna with ‘Share the Love Live!’ Valentine’s Weekend

JAMESTOWN – Grammy Nominated Songwriter and piano sensation Jim Brickman will continue to entertain fans in February with “Share The Love” LIVE Virtually.

A portion of each ticket purchased to this LIVE event will benefit the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts.

Fans and their families can enjoy this unique virtual concert experience from the comfort of home, while supporting the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts during this challenging time.

Brickman will bring the LIVE concert experience up close and personal with his “LOVE BY REQUEST: concerts filled with his own hit songs such as, “Love of My Life,” “Destiny,” “Angel Eyes” and “Valentine.” Brickman will warm the hearts of all as sweet sounds love bringing family and friends together to Share the Love.

Five live-streamed video concerts will be performed Friday, February 12 through Sunday, February 14. Showtimes and tickets are available at reglenna.com.

Brickman previously performed at The Reg in 2014 and 2015 with Valentine’s and Christmas tours, as well as a virtual concert in December 2020.