Chautauqua County Monday Coronavirus Update: 0 Confirmed Cases, 4 in Precautionary Quarantine

MEDIA RELEASE – MONDAY, MARCH 16 at 1:07 PM

MAYVILLE – The Chautauqua County COVID-19 Response team is meeting daily to evaluate and respond to the rapidly changing COVID-19 situation. This team is made up of local Public Health and Emergency Response professionals. The COVID-19 Response team expects to provide updates to local media at approximately 4 p.m. daily.

As of noon on Monday, March 16, there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Chautauqua County. There are 4 people in precautionary quarantine. The Chautauqua County Health Department, in conjunction with the New York State Department of Health is the agency that reviews symptoms and places a person in quarantine.

The best ways you can help prevent the spread of COVID-19 are to:

Wash your hands often with soap and water

Cough/sneeze into your elbow or a tissue and throw it away

Practice social distancing – try to keep at least 6 feet between you and another person

Stay home and avoid others if you are ill

If you have symptoms including fever, cough, and/or difficulty breathing call your healthcare provider, and they will give you appropriate guidance. Only call 911 if you are having a medical emergency.

The best ways to keep yourself healthy are to:

Exercise

Eat healthy

Get enough sleep

Quit smoking

Get a flu shot

Get a pneumonia shot

Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel also requests that if the public needs to conduct business at any Chautauqua County Government offices that they please call beforehand to see if their transaction can be handled over the phone, online, or by mail to help with social distancing to prevent COVID-19 from spreading.