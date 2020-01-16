Chautauqua Lake and Watershed Management Alliance Awards $600,000 in Grant Funding to 15 Projects

MAYVILLE – The Chautauqua Lake and Watershed Management Alliance has finalized its list of projects that will receive funding to assist with lake management efforts in 2020.

The Alliance has partnered with several local foundations and county government to offer local funding assistance opportunities to its members via a new local grant application process to identify, prioritize, and fund projects and programs aimed at protecting and improving water quality on Chautauqua Lake and in its watershed.

The alliance received a total of $600,000 from the Lenna Foundation, Sheldon Foundation, Chautauqua Region Community Foundation, and the Gebbie Foundation to fund 15 member-led projects in the Lake and Watershed.

The funding opportunity was announced last July and application were due by mid September. The final projects have now been reviewed and are awaiting final approval from the alliance board.

The number of projects funded this year increased from 8 in 2019 to 15, and the total amount of funding awarded increased from $300,000 in 2019 to $600,000 in 2020.

A complete list of projects and funding allocations will be posted at ChautauquaAlliance.org pending final approval.