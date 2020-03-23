CHQBuyLocal Website Launched in Support of Local Business

JAMESTOWN – Amid the ongoing COVID-19 situation, numerous businesses are still working hard to keep their doors open even under limited circumstances. Many have already been managing takeout and delivery services, and others are ramping up quickly to provide goods and service in new ways.

The Chautauqua County Visitors Bureau, the Chautauqua County Chamber of Commerce, the Chautauqua County Industrial Development Agency, and the Jamestown Renaissance Corporation, together announce the launch of CHQbuylocal.com, a website geared towards promoting local restaurants and retail businesses who are still providing services.

The website will initially contain a full list of restaurants that are offering takeout or delivery food services as well as links to their websites and/or social media pages. Restaurant owners can also utilize a fillable form on the site to ensure their business is included.

“As long as you remain in good health, maintain social distancing, good hygiene, and common sense, there’s still a lot of things to do and essential services available in Chautauqua County,” said County Executive PJ Wendel Jr. “Please support our local restaurants and small businesses and order some take out or buy a gift card.”

For consumers, we urge caution in all of your transactions. Some businesses are taking orders and payments by phone with credit card payment. We urge you to always call ahead to place takeout orders and tip generously. This situation is changing daily and some food service providers may have to make rapid changes in their plans.

“We encourage the public to continue to support local businesses by safely patronizing their establishments,” stated Todd Tranum, CEO of the Chautauqua County Chamber of Commerce. “In addition to directly buying services and products the public should make an effort to buy gift cards. Every purchase makes a difference for these small businesses. Please keep promoting our local establishments on your social media pages. Shop safe! Shop small! Shop local!”

Any comments or questions regarding this announcement should be addressed to Deputy County Executive for Economic Development/CCIDA Chief Executive Officer, Mark Geise, at geisem@co.chautauqua.ny.us.