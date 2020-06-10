City Now Accepting Applicants for Reinstated Commission on Human Rights

JAMESTOWN – [MEDIA RELEASE] – Mayor Eddie Sundquist recently announced the reintroduction of the Jamestown Commission on Human Rights. The Mayor’s Office will be taking application for appointments and will be taking into consideration the various religious, racial, nationality and political groups that make up the community. The Commission features 12 citizen members appointed by the Mayor, subject to confirmation by the City Council.

The Commission’s purpose is to foster mutual respect and understanding among all racial, religious and nationality groups in the community; inquire into incidents of tension and conflict among or between various racial, religious and nationality groups, and to take such action as may be designed to alleviate such tension and conflict; conduct and recommend such educational programs as in its judgment will increase good will among inhabitants of the community and open new opportunities into all phases of community life for all inhabitants.

In a statement, Mayor Sundquist stated, “Our nation is in a time of mourning, crisis, and reckoning as we have seen the murders of and the reaction to the killing of unarmed African-Americans by both citizens and police across this Country. We have seen large protests right here in our City, peacefully calling for change, reform, and justice. I hear those calls and have committed to start a dialogue.

I am proud to announce that I am restarting the Jamestown Commission on Human Rights to foster deeper understanding between the diverse peoples that make up Jamestown. As a City, we grow more and more diverse every day, a strength that will allow the collective wisdom of our experiences to foster greater empathy for all our neighbors.

As we have seen here in Jamestown, it is not just our elected officials who can be leaders but members of the community who are willing to make their voices heard. I am proud of all those who have committed to speak out and hold us accountable to our words on these issues. It is for that reason that I encourage all to apply to serve on the Commission.”

Residents who are interested in joining the Commission are encouraged to apply. An application for all Boards and Commissions can be found at www.JamestownNY.gov/boards.