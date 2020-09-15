Active COVID-19 Cases Continue to Decline in County

MAYVILLE – Chautauqua County has seen its number of Active COVID-19 cases cut in half during the past six days.

On Monday, the County announced there were 55 active cases of COVID-19. That is 59 fewer active cases than what had been reported just six days earlier on Tuesday, Sept. 8, when the number was at 114.

Because the county doesn’t provide a detailed COVID-19 report on the weekends, it combined the total number of new cases over the past three days, which including Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Between those three days, there were 24 new cases reported with six from Jamestown, six from Dunkirk, and four from Fredonia. There’s also two new cases reported in Brocton and Stockton. One new case was also reported for Bemus Point, Lakewood, Mayville, and Portland.

Currently, there are three people in county hospitals who have tested positive for the virus.

The county also reported there are a total of 361 cases under quarantine/isolation orders by the Public Health Director and being monitored. Not all of those being monitored are confirmed to have COVID-19 but have either shown symptoms, are awaiting results, or have risk factors. In addition, 220 people are under domestic traveler quarantine.

In August, there was a cluster of cases coming out of the Fieldbrook Foods processing plant in Dunkirk. A total of 82 employees and their associates tested positive for the virus. But as of Monday, there are now just three active cases from Fieldbrook Foods. There are currently 3 active cases among employees of and 0 active community contacts associated with Fieldbrook Foods Inc.; 82 people associated with this outbreak have recovered.

As of Tuesday morning, there are 10 students at the SUNY Fredonia campus who are still active cases and a total of 89 students have tested positive for the virus since the start of the fall semester, though most of them are now listed as recovered.

Since the start of the pandemic in March, there’s been 582 confirmed cases in the county, with 517 of them now listed as recovered. There’s also been 10 deaths.

Meanwhile, New York State’s COVID-19 infection rate remains below 1 percent for the 38th straight day on Sunday.

The Western New York Region also saw a drop in the infection rate, going down to 1.2% for Sunday after being at 2% for Saturday. The infection rate is based on the number of positive test results that come from the total number of tests that were administered.