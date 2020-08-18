WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

County Announces Eight New COVID-19 Cases, Ten Active Across County

MAYVILLE – There are just 10 active cases of COVID-19 in Chautauqua County as of Monday afternoon.

The county health department released its latest numbers, indicating that 8 new cases were reported between Saturday and Monday.
The cases include a male and two females in their 20s, a male and female in their 30s, two males in their 40s, and a female in her 50s.

In addition, a total of 84 cases are under quarantine/isolation orders and 1,178 people are under domestic traveler quarantine for having arrived to Chautauqua County from a state listed on the New York State travel advisory.

There are currently no patients with COVID-19 hospitalized in Chautauqua County as of last Thursday.

To date, there’s been a total of 271 confirmed cases with 252 listed as recovered. There’s also been 9 deaths.

Meanwhile, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Monday that New York State had a rate of positive COVID-19 tests of less than 1 percent for the tenth straight day for Sunday.

