County Health Department Advises Residents to Have Plan for Voting During Pandemic

MAYVILLE – The Chautauqua County Health Department is advising residents to consider having a back-up voting plan in case they are placed in isolation or quarantine due to COVID-19.

Individuals issued quarantine or isolation orders by the local health department will not be allowed to leave their place of isolation to cast a ballot at the polls.

An absentee ballot may be requested by phone, fax, email, or USPS on or before Tuesday, October 27. To request a ballot, call 753-4580 or visit VoteChautauqua.com.

After Oct. 27 a person can request an absentee ballot by filling out the absentee ballot application form found at VoteChautauqua.com and allowing an agent to bring it to the Board of Elections to process the ballot request and to return with a ballot.

Such requests may be initiated right up to and including Election Day.

Additionally, residents may participate in early voting, which is running now through Sunday November 1 at the Board of Elections Office in Mayville, the Chautauqua Mall in Lakewood, and at the Chautauqua County Fairgrounds in Dunkirk.

If you have questions about voting, call the Chautauqua County Board of Elections at 716-753-4580 or visit VoteChautauqua.com.