County Health Department Reports One New Death, 105 New Cases for Wednesday, Jan. 13

MAYVILLE – The Chautauqua County Department of Health is reporting one new COVID-19-related death and 105 new cases for Wednesday, Jan. 13.

That’s according to the health department’s COVID-19 dashboard, which also reported 721 actives cases as of Wednesday, 26 more than what was reported for Tuesday. In addition, there were 42 hospitalizations, the same number that what was reported for Tuesday. The 7-day test positivity rate was at 11.7%, 0.2% lower than Tuesday’s rate.

As of Wednesday, There’s been a total of 5,302 COVID-19 cases in the county since March, with 4,534 of them listed as recovered. There’s also been now been 47 deaths since the start of the pandemic.