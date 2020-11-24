County Health Officials to Enforce COVID-19 Mandates

MAYVILLE – Chautauqua County Health officials say they will be enforcing several COVID-19 mandates that were recently announced by the governor in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the community.

The health department sent out a media release on Monday saying social gatherings and lack of compliance with state rules continue to drive community spread in Chautauqua County.

Health officials said that Individuals who promote social gatherings that do not comply with the Governor’s orders, or venue owners, operators, or managers who host such gatherings, could be subject to fines of up to $15,000.

Businesses that fail to adhere to the New York Forward guidelines applicable to their business and activities may also be subject to fines of up to $2,000 per day.

Business owners and operators should consult the New York Forward Reopening Guidelines website at Forward.NY.gov for guidance on compliance and for developing a NY Forward Safety Plan.

County Health director Christine Schuyler said The Health Department and County Sheriff’s Office have been inundated with COVID-19 complaints and every effort is being made to investigate and resolve each of them.

“Community spread of COVID-19 will only be controlled if each person takes personal responsibility for their health and that of those around them. Health Department staff are conducting inspections and investigating complaints; violations will go to the Board of Health for action against individuals and businesses. It is up to the businesses to make sure their staff and customers comply in order to keep all of their staff and customers safe,” Schuyler said.

Health officials said that actions such as wearing face coverings, social distancing, washing hands frequently, keeping family and social circles very small, reducing unnecessary travel, and continuing to follow the reopening guidance under New York Forward all play critical roles in keeping people safe and healthy.