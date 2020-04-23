County Officials Announce One New Confirmed Case, County Executive Calls on Businesses to Create Plans for Reopening

MAYVILLE – Chautauqua County officials released the latest COVID-19 statistics on Wednesday afternoon, saying a new confirmed case is being reported in the county, bringing the total number of cases since the pandemic began to 28.

According to the media release sent out on Wednesday afternoon, the new case involves a female in her 20s.

As of Wednesday, there are now two active confirmed cases in the county and 23 recovered cases. There’s also been three deaths.

A total of 43 cases are under quarantine/isolation orders by the Public Health Director and being monitored. Not all of those being monitored are confirmed to have COVID-19 but have either shown symptoms, are awaiting results, or have risk factors.

There’s also been 620 negative test results to date.

COUNTY EXECUTIVE CALLS ON BUSINESSES TO DEVELOP REOPENING PLANS

Also on Wednesday, Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel called on local businesses to look to the future and develop plans on how they will reopen after COVID-19.

“Thanks to the great efforts of the Chautauqua County Health Department and the tremendous cooperation of our residents, the infection rate of COVID-19 in Chautauqua County continues to remain low,” said Wendel. “We should remain optimistic when we really look at our current situation.”

“As we continue to reduce the infection rate in our County and abide by social distancing measures, I believe we need a plan for the future and to urge New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo to allow us to gradually reopen our County’s communities and economy,” said Wendel. “In a concerted effort with Senator Borrello and Assemblyman Goodell’s regional plan for reopening this is an effort to be proactive. I will be sending a letter to our businesses throughout our County asking them to look at their operations and preemptively develop plans on how they would operate once the Governor decides we can reopen. These plans would include the implementation of necessary protocols to still protect businesses’ employees and customers from the spread of COVID-19.”

Wendel said that the County will be committed to:

Assessing its community readiness based on local data and indicators;

Developing industry specific plans for the step-by-step easing of community mitigation measures;

Requiring compliance with Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)’s COVID-19 guidance for all businesses;

Continuing to focus on safety for employees and customers including social distancing, the use of face coverings or other protective equipment as appropriate for the industry; cleaning and disinfecting commonly touched surfaces; and not working when ill;

Continuing robust COVID-19 public health surveillance and response work through robust isolation and quarantine measures, contact tracing of cases, health education, and increasing mitigation measures as necessary;

Focusing on low risk business sectors first, such as manufacturing, professionals, office staff; and

Phasing in other business sections as the situation continues to improve.

“As we plan for the eventual reopening of our communities, I can assure you that we will continue our COVID-19 surveillance and response work,” said Christine Schuyler, County Director of Health and Human Services. “In the event that monitoring shows increased transmission of COVID-19 or a strain on our public health or healthcare systems at any step of loosening community mitigation measures, I will advise of the need to tighten mitigation measures as appropriate.”

Businesses are asked to submit their reopening plans electronically to New York State Senator George Borrello at borrello @ nysenate . gov, Assemblyman Andrew Goodell at goodella @ nyassembly . gov ; and CCHEALTH @ co.chautauqua.ny.us, fax to (716) 753-4640 or mail to Chautauqua County Department of Health and Human Services, Public Health; HRC Building, 7 N. Erie Street; Mayville, NY 14757.