County Reports 680 Active COVID-19 Cases, 51 Hospitalizations as of Monday, Jan. 5

MAYVILLE – The number of active COVID-19 cases in Chautauqua County continues to see a sharp increase with an additional 102 new cases reported for Monday, Jan. 5.

According to the Chautauqua County Health Department’s COVID 19 dashboard, there are now 680 Active cases in the county. That’s 76 more active cases that what was reported for Sunday.

There was also one additional hospitalization that tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the new total to 51. The 7-day test positivity rate was at 11.0% percent – up slightly from the 10.8% reported for Sunday.

According to the county health department, there’s been a total of 4199 COVID-19 cases in the county since March, with 3483 of them listed as recovered. There’s also been 36 deaths.