County Reports Tenth County Resident to Die from COVID-19 Complications; 22 Active Cases at SUNY Fredonia

Male in his 50s listed as latest coronavirus-related death

MAYVILLE – Another Chautauqua County resident has died from complications related to COVID-19.

That’s according to the Chautauqua County Health Department, which reported late Tuesday afternoon that a tenth Chautauqua County resident has died in an out-of-state hospital, due to ongoing complications of COVID-19.

They say the man was in his 50s and was diagnosed in late July. He had been hospitalized since. Officials also say the man suffered from multiple chronic health conditions and was not able to overcome complications of the infection.

The county is also reporting 14 new cases of COVID 19 for Tuesday, bringing to total number of Active Cases up to 107. That’s two more active cases than what had been reported on Monday. Among the new active cases is a female in her 100s.

Two hospitalizations in the county are also being reported to have tested positive for COVID-19.

There are also now 460 cases under quarantine/isolation orders by the Public Health Director and being monitored. Not all of those being monitored are confirmed to have COVID-19, but have either shown symptoms, are awaiting results, or have risk factors.

603 people are also under domestic traveler quarantine for having arrived to Chautauqua County from a state listed on the New York State travel advisory.

To date, there’s been 410 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county, with 293 of them now listed as recovered. With the additional death being reported on Tuesday, the total number of deaths is now at 10.

SUNY FREDONIA ANNOUNCES 22 ACTIVE CASES, 13 STUDENTS SUSPENDED FOR VIOLATING SOCIAL DISTANCING PROTOCOL

As of Wednesday morning, SUNY Fredonia is reporting that 22 of its students are considered Active COVID-19 cases, with 7 of them living on campus and being in quarantine, while another 15 students are in isolation off campus.

SUNY Fredonia has suspended 13 students for violating the Student Code of Conduct relating to COVID-19 and off-campus gatherings.

Those disciplinary actions were announced in an e-mail to campus in the afternoon by University President Stephen Kolison, Jr.

School administrators say that students and faculty are being encouraged to wear facial coverings and social distancing and have reminded students about the repercussions for not following the rules.

They say that a zero tolerance policy is in place for any Fredonia student who endangers others by disregarding public health precautions and they will face serious penalties.

The suspensions are pending a review by the Office of Student Conduct.