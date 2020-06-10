County Residents are Encouraged to Explore Over 40 Miles of Overland Trails

WESTFIELD – [MEDIA RELEASE] – Chautauqua County’s Overland Trails provide both residents and visitors of Chautauqua County needed access to outdoor recreation. The opportunity to hike and enjoy nature is especially important during this time of social distancing.

The Overland Trails, composed of the Earl Cardot Eastside Overland Trail and the Fred J. Cusimano Westside Overland Trail, are the County’s largest hiking trail system. Spanning more than 40 miles in total, the trails allow hikers to experience the beauty of Chautauqua County’s pristine forests, rolling hills, and idyllic farmland. The trails are suitable for all ages and experience levels.

In 2019, the Chautauqua County Division of Planning & Community Development released a new website, www.hikechautauqua.com , as well as new branding and marketing materials for the County’s Overland Trails. The effort was completed in partnership with the Chautauqua County Visitors Bureau, the County Parks Commission and Parks Department, and New York State Division of Tourism through the Market New York program as part of the Regional Economic Development Council awards. Market New York supports regionally themed marketing projects that promote tourism destinations, attractions and special events.

The marketing program has continued to increase awareness of the trail system by using social media. As of today, the @hikechautauqua Instagram has reached over 400 followers and continues to post weekly content about the trail system. The branding and marketing materials for the trails were developed in partnership with Black Dog Designs of Glenn Falls, N.Y. The materials included updated logos, maps, and infographics, as part of the new website for the trail, www.hikechautauqua.com.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the marketing program has seen increased activity on its social media.

“Everyone is excited by the new branding material,” said Brad Bentley, Chautauqua County Department of Public Facilities Director. “The new maps are helpful as people are looking for safe ways to enjoy the outdoors during the outbreak and the Overland Trails are a great local resource. For those using the trails, please remember to practice social distancing.”

For those interested in exploring the Overland Trails, visit hikechautauqua.com for trail maps, FAQs, photos, hiking rules and regulations, area attractions, and more. To stay in the loop, follow @hikechautauqua on Instagram.