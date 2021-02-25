County Sees Lowest Number of Active COVID Cases Since Nov. 9

MAYVILLE – The number of Active COVID-19 cases in Chautauqua County is at its lowest level since Nov. 9 of last year.

That’s according to the County’s COVID-19 dashboard, which reported the county had 111 known active cases of the novel coronavirus, as of Tuesday. The last time the number was that low was on Nov. 9, when the county reported 93 active cases – which was also the last time the total was below 100.

Chautauqua County Health Officials say there were just eight new cases for Tuesday.

However, there was also one new COVID-related death to report, pushing the total number of deaths in the county since the start of the pandemic to 137.

There were also 11 hospitalizations, one more than what was reported for Monday. And the 7-day test positivity rate was at 1.2% – 0.1% lower than Monday.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been nearly 7,500 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county, with over 7,200 now listed as recovered.