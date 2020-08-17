Cuomo Offers Guidelines for Reopening Gyms and Fitness Centers, Starting Aug. 24

ALBANY – Governor Andrew Cuomo has released reopening guidelines for gyms and fitness centers in New York State.

The businesses have been closed down since March when the governor declared a state of emergency due to COVID-19. Nearly all other businesses have since been allowed to reopen since then, but gyms and fitness centers were not permitted to reopen because of the risk of virus spread in such facilities.

According to the governor, gyms can reopen as soon as August 24, but must adhere to the following state guidelines:

33% capacity;

Masks worn at all times;

Ventilation (HVAC) requirements;

Localities must inspect gyms and determine whether they can have indoor classes.

The governor said it is up to local governments to enforce the guidelines.

Cuomo’s announcement is a reversal of his comments earlier this month when he indicated gyms were still unsafe and would remain closed indefinitely.

During the closures, some gyms have put payments on hold or extended membership terms. Gym members can check with their gym to determine when payments will restart.