Deputy Democratic Election Commissioner Tapped to Take Over

MAYVILLE – There will likely be a new Democratic Election Commissioner in Chautauqua County after this year’s general election.

Deputy Democratic Election Commissioner Luz Torres of Dunkirk will be going before the Chautauqua County Legislature’s Administrative Services Committee next week as the recommended replacement for long-time Commissioner Norman Green, who is retering at the end of this year.

Following review by the committee, Torres’ recommendation will move on to the full County Legislature for action at its Oct. 28 meeting. If approved, Torres will become the first Hispanic department head in county history.

Torres has worked at the Board of Elections since 2013 and promoted in 2018 to deputy election commissioner.