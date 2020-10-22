Eight New COVID-19 Cases Reported for Wednesday, All But One in North County

MAYVILLE – The number of active cases of COVID-19 saw a slight increase after the Chautauqua County Health department reported eight new confirmed cases throughout the county.

On Wednesday, the health department reported 155 active cases of COVID-19 in the county. That’s six more than the 149 reported on Tuesday. However, unlike recent days when the majority of new cases were coming out of the south county due mostly to an outbreak at Tanglewood Manor, the bulk of the 8 new cases reported on Wednesday are coming out of the North County, with 5 cases reported in Dunkirk, and one case each coming out of Silver Creek, Irving, and Jamestown.

As for the Tanglewood Manor outbreak, health officials say there are currently 12 active cases among employees and 78 active cases among residents. They add that 14 people associated with the outbreak have recovered.

There also remained 18 persons hospitalized in the county as of Oct. 19.

To date, there’s been a total of 912 confirmed cases, with 744 now listed as recovered. There’s also been 13 deaths.

A reminder, The Chautauqua County Health Department will hold free COVID-19 testing in Jamestown next week.

A Drive-thru testing clinic will be held at the Fireman Training Grounds on Harrison Street from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. next Monday through Friday. Appointments are required and can be made by calling 1-866-604-6789 to schedule an appointment.