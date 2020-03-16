Falconer Offices and Library Closed to Public

FALCONER – The Village of Falconer announced Monday that it would be closing its offices to the public starting on Tuesday, March 17. According to a statement from the village clerk, the announcement is in response to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

In an effort to maintain the safety and health of all our community and valuable employees, pursuant to General Municipal Law 24-2, Mayor Jaroszynski has declared that all village offices and the Falconer Public Library will be closed to the public beginning Tuesday, March 17, 2020.

Only essential village staff should report to work. Essential personnel includes all Village DPW staff, Village Treasurer, Village Clerk, Village Code Officer. The Falconer Public Library and other villages offices will remain closed to the public until further notice.

Residents in need of assistance may reach the village by calling 716-665-4400 or email us at falconer@netsync.net.