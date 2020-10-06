Friday In-Person Attendance Returning to Jamestown Public Schools on Oct. 23

JAMESTOWN – Jamestown Public Schools announced on Monday that schools will be working to add in-person attendance on Fridays, beginning October 23. The addition of in-school attendance on Friday is only for those students who currently attend in-person classes.

Each school in the district will contact parents and students with specific information regarding the Friday schedule for in-person learning.

In late August, school officials had said the district would only be hold in-school instruction four days a week, with Fridays being off-location instruction days for all students in the district.

Elementary students who currently attend either morning or afternoon, Monday through Thursday, will also attend each Friday (morning or afternoon) beginning October 23.

Cohort A, students in grades 5-9 who attend only Mondays and Wednesdays, will also attend on Friday October 23, and every other Friday thereafter.

Cohort B, students in grades 5-9 who attend only Tuesdays and Thursdays, will also attend on Friday October 30, and every other Friday thereafter.

Cohort C, students in all grades who currently attend full days Monday through Thursday for specialized instruction, will also attend full days each Friday.

Cohort D, students in all grades who attend only by distance learning, will continue learning at home according to their current schedule.

All schools will continue to be cleaned throughout the day, including between elementary sessions, and disinfected nightly per CDC guidelines. Bus transportation will continue to be provided for students who require it, including Fridays.

Meals will be distributed each day, including Fridays. Students attending in-person will be provided meals at dismissal. Students who do not attend in-person may pick up meals at their school of enrollment on any day that they attend remotely or by distance learning.

If your child attends after school programming, your provider will be in contact to find out whether you have any additional needs with the new schedule. Working parents who are in need of after school programming are invited to reach out to 483-7121 for information about the options available.

