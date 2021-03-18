Governor Announces Removal of 11 p.m. Curfews for some Businesses, Starting April 5

ALBANY – Governor Andrew Cuomo Wednesday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

On March 22, indoor fitness classes can begin reopening statewide at 33 percent capacity with health screening and contact information required at sign-in. Classes should be scheduled to allow additional time for cleaning and disinfection between sessions. Local health departments shall inspect before or within 2 weeks of the fitness center opening to ensure compliance.

Beginning April 5, the 11 p.m. curfew currently in place for casinos, movie theaters, bowling alleys, billiards halls, gyms and fitness centers will be lifted. The 11 p.m. curfew for food and beverage establishments and the 12 a.m. curfew for catered events will remain in effect. Both curfews will be evaluated in late-April.

Also effective March 22, the final five remaining yellow zone clusters in New York State will be lifted. Those clusters are in the East Bronx, West Bronx, Manhattan, Newburgh, New Windsor and Kew Gardens/Forest Hills in Queens.

“New York is moving forward with reopening our economy and looking forward to a post-COVID world,” Governor Cuomo said. “We know the vaccine is the weapon that defeats this invisible enemy and we are getting more shots in arms than ever before. As we re-open and an increasing number of New Yorkers receive their vaccines, it is more important than ever to continue the practices we know stop the spread of COVID-19. I encourage New Yorkers to continue to wear their masks, practice social distancing and wash their hands. We are reaching the light at the end of the tunnel and if we stay New York Tough, we will get there together.”