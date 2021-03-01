Health Department Reports 13 New COVID-19 Cases for Thursday, Feb. 25

MAYVILLE – The Chautauqua County Health Department will be releasing its latest COVID-19 numbers later Monday. The new report will include data from the previous three days.

Meanwhile, on Friday the health department reported 13 new cases of COVID 19 and 124 actives cases for Thursday, Feb. 25. That’s 19 fewer cases than what had been reported for Wednesday. No new deaths were reported.

Health officials also said there were 6 COVID hospitalizations on Thursday, two fewer than Wednesday. And the 7-day test positivity rate was at 1.1%, one-tenth of a percent lower than Wednesday.

Since the start of the pandemic one year ago, there’s been over 7500 known active cases of COVID-19 in the county, with nearly 7300 now listed as recovered. There’s also been 137 deaths.