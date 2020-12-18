Health Officials Report 99 New Cases for Thursday, Dec. 17

MAYVILLE – The Chautauqua County Health Department is reporting 99 New Cases of COVID-19 reported across the county for Thursday, Dec. 17.

According to the Chautauqua County Health Department’s COVID-19 dashboard, which was updated Friday afternoon, the total number of known Active Cases as of Thursday was 433. That’s 48 more active cases than what was reported for Wednesday. There were also 31 people hospitalized in the county who’ve tested positive for COVID-19, that’s three fewer than what was reported just a day earlier. And the 7-day average positive test rate for the entire county was 7.8% – down 1 percent from Tuesday.

Of the 99 new cases for Wednesday, 41 were out of Jamestown, which now has 123 known active cases – 27 more than what was reported on Wednesday.

As of Thursday, there’s been a total of 2,748 confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic, with 2290 of them now listed as recovered. There’s also been 25 deaths, according to the health department.