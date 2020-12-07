Home for the Holidays 3 to Premiere on Saturday, Dec. 12

JAMESTOWN – Reg Lenna Center for the Arts and WRFA radio is presenting a special holiday program in December.

Home for the Holidays 3: Christmas with The Reg will premiere on Saturday, Dec. 12 at 7 p.m.

Hosted by the Reg Lenna’s Len Barry, the program was produced inside the Reg Multimedia Studio and will feature musical performances by Gary Peters Jr., The Porcelain Bus Drivers, Bill Ward with Adam McKillip, Cold Lazarus, and Sue Tillotson & Jim Cunningham with Michael Hart.

Enjoy a mix of standards, pop, rock, folk and Celtic songs of the season at your home!

This special video program will be streamed free of charge on both the Reg Lenna Facebook page and Youtube channel, and also broadcast on WRFA radio (107.9 FM in Jamestown or streaming at WRFALP.com/streaming). After the live stream, the program will also be available for viewing or listening on social media and our related-websites through Friday, Dec. 25!

Donations to support the program and Reg Lenna/WRFA Radio are appreciated.

Home for the holidays 3: Christmas with the Reg is made possible through the support of Summit Wealth Management, The Office of Dr. Vejendla, and UPMC Chautauqua.